State-of-the-art Occupational Therapy equipment set to help spinal injury patients at RJAH

A £225,000 investment of rehabilitation equipment has been made at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital – thanks to funding from NHS Commissioners for Spinal Injuries. 

The first piece of equipment is a sensor-based surface tool, called Myro, which is used for creative therapy to improve the motor function and cognitive performance of patients

The state-of-the-art collection of upper limb rehabilitation equipment will be used to support spinal cord injury patients with their rehabilitation at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital. 

The arrival of the equipment is timely, given the recent upgrade to the Hand and Upper Limb Unit at the Oswestry-based hospital, giving a more modern feel for patients.  

The modern collection consists of three advanced pieces of equipment, which use modern technologies such as robotics, virtual reality, and gamification to provide improved variety and treatment to patients.  

Alison Mannion, Clinical Specialist Occupational Therapist, said “We are all very excited to have the new equipment to use with our patients and we’re already beginning to think of ways it can help other departments and improve patient outcomes.  

“It can be used with patients of varying upper limb ability, and it will be a useful assessment and treatment tool to enhance our current rehabilitation. It gives biofeedback to patients so they can start to relearn patterns of movement with the aim to increase their functional independence.” 

The first piece of equipment is a sensor-based surface tool, called Myro, which is used for creative therapy to improve the motor function and cognitive performance of patients. 

Amaedo is the second piece of equipment which uses robotics to improve individual finger movements and hand therapy outcomes. 

The final piece is the Diego, which is used to strengthen shoulder and elbow range-of-motion through biofeedback.  

Mr Joy Chowdhury, Consultant in Spinal Injuries, said: “When we were offered the chance to receive this equipment for our patients, the whole team jumped at the opportunity.  

“On behalf of us all at the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries, I’d like to thank our NHS Commissioners (NHS England and Improvement) for funding these initiatives – it has allowed us to further support patient care through offering modern and innovative rehabilitation techniques.” 

Philip Hulse, Therapy Services Manager, said: “The whole team are delighted with the purchase of the new equipment for the Therapy Service – it’s really had a positive impact across the department. 

“This equipment means we can improve the outcomes of our patients; allow staff to be more creative with our treatment plans; and carry out high quality research which will benefit the Trust, orthopaedics and future patients.” 

