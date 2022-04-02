Man in critical condition after river rescue

A man who was rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury last night remains in critical condition.

Victoria Avenue in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

A rescue operation was launched last night, Friday 1 April, after emergency services received a call from the public concerned that someone was in distress and calling for help in the River Severn, near Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury.

Officers from West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police attended the scene and located a 32-year-old man in the water.

After being recovered by the Fire and Rescue Service he was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers are currently at the scene whilst enquiries continue.