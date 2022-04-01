Police issue new appeal in search for missing Shrewsbury man Nathan Fleetwood

Police officers searching for missing Shrewsbury man Nathan Fleetwood are appealing for two men to get in touch after it’s believed they tried to help him book a taxi.

Nathan Fleetwood

The two men, who are both described as in their early 20s, were seen helping Nathan on the Kingsland Bridge on Sunday 27 March, between 3.30am and 4.15am.

The first man is described as white, around 6’2” with curly brown hair in a curtains style, and wearing light blue jeans and a black Berghaus fleece.

The second man is also described as white, around 5’8”, with a short beard and wearing a beige jacket with the hood up. Both are described as well-spoken.

Detective Sergeant David Bettison of West Mercia Police said: “Firstly we would like to thank the public for all their help since we issued our first appeal, as we have heard from a number of people who have helped us with our searches.

“We are now eager to speak to these two men, who were seen assisting Nathan on the bridge, as we are led to believe they tried to help Nathan book a taxi so he could get home.

“There is no evidence to suggest the two men have anything to do with Nathan’s disappearance, but we do believe they could hold vital information in helping us better understand Nathan’s movements in the early hours of Sunday.”

Have you seen Nathan Fleetwood?

The 21-year-old was seen in Shrewsbury Town Centre at around 2.30am after leaving the Albert Shed on Barker Street. He is then believed to have made his way towards the Kingsland area of the town shortly afterwards and was seen on Kingsland Bridge.

Nathan is described as having short dark hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Officers are working with West Mercia Search and Rescue to search the area around the Kingsland Bridge, as well as following up on a number of enquiries around the town centre.

If you believe you may have been one of the two men to see him or think you may know the two men, or have any information that could help find Nathan please contact police quoting reference number 347i.