Quality homes provision still top priority as housing association marks 40th birthday

A Shropshire housing association committed to providing quality homes for people in rural areas is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association at a recently-completed housing development in Telford

Shropshire Rural Housing Association was launched in 1982 as the National Agricultural Committee Housing Association – changing to its present name three years later.

The association’s first development was Willow Court in Hadnall, where 10 bungalows were built for retired farmworkers, and the association now owns more than 300 properties across Shropshire.

In addition to providing good quality homes, the association is committed to highlighting the importance of a building programme to address the current housing crisis.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said: “Our 40th anniversary is an exciting landmark and we are extremely proud of our record during that time.

“Our goal is to provide good quality accommodation for rent to people in housing need in Shropshire – supplying the homes which are helping our rural communities to thrive. This includes flats, bungalows and houses for single people, families and the elderly.

“It’s an ongoing commitment as we are constantly living in the shadow of a housing crisis with never enough homes being built to meet the ever-increasing demand.

“Unfortunately, rising prices add to the problem with people having to confront the harsh realities of paying higher and higher bills, putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their heads.

“Our plan is to build and buy more homes across Shropshire to meet the housing needs in our local communities and one of the biggest challenges we face is persuading those behind developments to increase affordable homes provision in their plans.

“We are always on the lookout to increase our portfolio and will continue to ensure we do all we can to meet the housing needs of people in Shropshire.”