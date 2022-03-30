5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Wellington’s Bowring Park benefits from new CCTV system

By Shropshire Live

A popular park in Wellington has been enhanced by a £5,000 investment in a new security system.

Bowring Park in Haygate Road, Wellington, which includes tennis, cricket and football pitches, as well as children’s play areas, bowing greens and an outdoor gym, has just had future-proofed CCTV cameras installed.

The system was funded by a donation from ward Councillor Graham Cook, with match funding contributions from Telford and Wrekin Borough Council and Wellington Town Council.

“The cameras will be feeding high quality images to a control room managed by West Mercia Police, enhancing the safety and security of the park,” said Councillor Cook.

Karen Roper, Clerk of Wellington Town Council explained that this was the latest investment in the town and contributed towards making residents and visitors feel safer.

“The town has recently seen record investment into improved CCTV in the Market Square, Watling Street, Mill Bank, Parish Church Yard, Ten Tree Croft, Dawley Road, Holyhead Road and many other locations across the area.

“This is in addition to a commitment from the borough and ourselves to continue to invest in local enforcement officers.”

