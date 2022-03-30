5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Driver receives specialist trauma care following collision on A41 at Sandford

By Shropshire Live

A car driver received specialist trauma care at the scene of a collision on the A41 last night before being taken to one of the region’s major trauma centres.

The collision which involved a car and a lorry happened on the A41, near the junction with the B5065, in Sandford at around 10.07pm last night.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We arrived at the scene to find the car driver, a man, seriously injured and trapped inside his car.

“Crews worked closely with colleagues from the fire service to free the man, before he received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The lorry driver was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Four fire appliances from Market Drayton, Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch attended with crews using specialist cutting equipment to release the trapped casualty.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.

