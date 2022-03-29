Road safety consultation launched for Wombridge Road in Telford

A consultation aimed at addressing safety concerns on Wombridge Road in Trench is being launched by Telford and Wrekin Council.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds and Cllr Charles Smith pictured on Wombridge Road in Trench

Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, and Families (Lab) Shirley Reynolds who is also Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Councillor along with Councillor Charles Smith, have been working with residents, Police and council road safety officers to draw up two proposals following talks with residents to include the most effective options.

Councillor Reynolds said: “Working with residents to find a suitable solution is paramount to getting this right for the people who live next to the road and those who pass through it.

“This consultation will formally gather opinions to see what people would like to see happen. I urge everyone to take time to give us their views.

“You will now have the opportunity to decide what solution you prefer in the consultation to address the speeding issues.”

West Mercia Police have advised that a speed camera is not a suitable option for the location and as such two other proposals have been drawn up in order to reduce general vehicle speeds and the use of Wombridge Road as a through route.

“As a council, we are on the side of our residents and are committed to addressing the feedback from people who have expressed their concerns about this stretch of road.”

The first proposal involves the introduction of priority systems, speed cushions, adjusting priorities and various other alterations while the second is similar to the first but without speed cushions.

The consultation will be available online at www.telford.gov.uk/traffic and live from 10am and also available at the Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Parish Council offices during open hours.

All comments will be considered prior to final decisions on the scheme.

The consultation closes at 12noon on Friday, April 29.