13.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- Advertisement -

Road safety consultation launched for Wombridge Road in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A consultation aimed at addressing safety concerns on Wombridge Road in Trench is being launched by Telford and Wrekin Council.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds and Cllr Charles Smith pictured on Wombridge Road in Trench
Cllr Shirley Reynolds and Cllr Charles Smith pictured on Wombridge Road in Trench

Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, and Families (Lab) Shirley Reynolds who is also Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Councillor along with Councillor Charles Smith, have been working with residents, Police and council road safety officers to draw up two proposals following talks with residents to include the most effective options. 

Councillor Reynolds said: “Working with residents to find a suitable solution is paramount to getting this right for the people who live next to the road and those who pass through it. 

- Advertisement -

“This consultation will formally gather opinions to see what people would like to see happen. I urge everyone to take time to give us their views.

“You will now have the opportunity to decide what solution you prefer in the consultation to address the speeding issues.”

West Mercia Police have advised that a speed camera is not a suitable option for the location and as such two other proposals have been drawn up in order to reduce general vehicle speeds and the use of Wombridge Road as a through route. 

“As a council, we are on the side of our residents and are committed to addressing the feedback from people who have expressed their concerns about this stretch of road.”

The first proposal involves the introduction of priority systems, speed cushions, adjusting priorities and various other alterations while the second is similar to the first but without speed cushions. 

The consultation will be available online at www.telford.gov.uk/traffic and live from 10am and also available at the Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Parish Council offices during open hours. 

All comments will be considered prior to final decisions on the scheme.

The consultation closes at 12noon on Friday, April 29.  

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP