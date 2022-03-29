Police release new information in search for missing Shrewsbury man

Police have released more details in their search for Nathan Fleetwood, who went missing after a night out in Shrewsbury.

Nathan Fleetwood has not been seen since a night out in Shrewsbury on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was reported missing on Sunday 27 March, after he failed to return home following a night out in Shrewsbury Town Centre.

Nathan was reported to have last been seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving the Albert Shed bar on Barker Street.

- Advertisement -

Following the police’s initial appeal, officers have received further information that Nathan was sighted shortly afterwards in the Kingsland area of the town between 3am and 5am.

The family of Nathan have also issued a second photo of him (see above) to aid with searches.

Description

Nathan is described as having short blonde hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Officers are working with West Mercia Search and Rescue to search the area around the Kingsland Bridge, as well as following up on a number of enquiries around the town centre.

Anyone with any information that could help find Nathan is asked to call 999.