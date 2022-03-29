North Shropshire MP secures debate in Parliament on Shropshire’s ambulance crisis

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, has secured a debate in the House of Commons on Ambulance Response Times in Shropshire, following her Point of Order last week.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan

Helen is urging North Shropshire residents to come forward and share their experiences to ensure that Government Ministers understand the scale of the problem here.

Helen will use the debate to relay concerns over the impact of delays in ambulances responding to calls and handing over patients at A&E, and urge the Government to adopt a package of measures including passing her Liberal Democrat colleague Daisy Cooper’s ‘Ambulance Waiting Times Bill’.

Commenting Helen said: “It’s fantastic to hear that our debate application was successful. I hope I can reflect the sense of worry and anger felt by so many people across Shropshire.

“I urge anyone in North Shropshire who has had a difficult experience to share it with me at helen.morgan.mp@parliament.uk.

“I’m calling on the Government to listen to people’s concerns and do far more to solve this crisis. Ultimately there is a risk of people dying avoidable deaths, and the time for action is now.

“When I was elected I made tackling the ambulance crisis one of my top priorities, and I’m proud that having been an MP for a little over 100 days I’ve already brought the issue to the top of my Party and now to the heart of Government.”

The debate is expected to take place at 5pm on Thursday 31 March at the end of the day’s business, but timings are dependent on the proceedings of the house.