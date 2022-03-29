Car destroyed by fire in Lawley Village

A car has been destroyed by fire and a property damaged by heat in the latest of a series of car fires that have taken place in Telford.

Fire crews from Tweedale and Wellington were called to the car fire on Duddell Street in Lawley Village at around 11.39pm last night.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service operations officer also attended along with West Mercia Police officers.

Police are currently investigating a number of car fires that have occurred across Telford.