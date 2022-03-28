Taxi driver threatened with knife and assaulted during robbery in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was threatened with a knife, assaulted and robbed in Telford during the early hours of Saturday.

The incident took place on Duffryn in Hollinswood between 12.30am and 1am on Saturday.

The taxi driver suffered minor injuries to his face and had over £300 in cash stolen along with two mobile phones and a dash cam.

- Advertisement -

The victim described six male suspects, all in their 20s – five of them black, wearing all dark clothing, one white, wearing a cream hoody.

Witness Appeal

Investigating police officers urge anyone who witnessed the incident, captured it on CCTV or dash cam, or saw or captured the group in the Hollinswood area, to please get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference 42 of 26 March.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.