Police say investigation into maternity care is ‘ongoing’ ahead of Ockenden report publication

West Mercia Police says it is engaging with the Crown Prosecution Service as part of its investigation into maternity care at The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust.

The force today confirmed their criminal case investigation remains ongoing ahead of the publication of the Ockenden report which is due on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Damian Barratt, said: “We have been liaising closely with the Ockenden Report and are, of course, aware that it is due for release this week.

“We launched an investigation in 2017 to explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case against the Trust or any individuals involved and this investigation remains ongoing.

“This is a highly complex and very sensitive investigation that has required us to speak to a large number of people to gather as much information as we can. We are also consulting with a number of medical specialists to ensure our investigation is thorough and that the best possible investigation is completed for the families involved.

“No arrests have been made and no charges have been brought however we are engaging with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) as our enquiries continue.

“Our thoughts remain with the families affected, and we can reassure the community that when there is an update on our investigation we will share this with the families involved first and foremost and then to the wider public.”