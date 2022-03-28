Police appeal for witnesses following armed robbery at Telford pharmacy

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at Rowlands Pharmacy on Dale Acre Way in Hollinswood, Telford.

The incident happened at approximately 9.45am on Friday.

A 28-year-old man from Telford was arrested and an imitation firearm recovered.

Investigating officers from West Mercia Police believed the offender arrived at the pharmacy on foot and are appealing for witnesses who were in the Hollinswood shops area at the time and may have seen a white male in his late 20s of large build and wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information that can help officers with their enquiries contact Detective Sergeant Chris Henry on 01952 214735 Ext 7712212 or call 101 quoting reference number 00179 of 25 March.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111