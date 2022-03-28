Police appeal for information to help locate missing Shrewsbury man

Police are appealing for help in locating a 21-year-old Shrewsbury man who has been reported missing.

Have you seen Nathan Fleetwood?

Nathan Fleetwood was reported missing yesterday after failing to return home following a night out.

Nathan was last seen at around 2.30am on Sunday morning after he left Albert’s Shed in Shrewsbury town centre.

He is described as having short blonde hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with any information that could help find Nathan are asked to call 999.