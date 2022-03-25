12.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 25, 2022
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council repairs more than 25,000 potholes

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has repaired more than 25,000 potholes across the county in the last eleven months, latest figures show.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways. Photo: Shropshire Council
Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways. Photo: Shropshire Council

In total, 25,267 potholes have been tackled since 13 April 2021 – an average of more than 515 every week – with more being repaired every day.

As part of efforts to improve the county’s roads, crews from Shropshire Council and its contractor Kier are out every day tackling potholes in a variety of ways.

- Advertisement -

Methods used include the new Multihog road planer which treats potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively, reduces the likelihood of potholes forming in the short-to-medium term and cuts down on the need for road closures.

The innovative Texpatch process, used to treat urban roads, provides a longer-lasting, smoother, neater finish compared to traditional pothole repairs.

Work is also carried out using the four Roadmaster vehicles, which are used to carry out jet-patching on rural roads. Roadmasters use compressed air to blow water or dirt out of a pothole that needs repairing and then fill it with hot bitumen and chippings. The repair is compacted by a roller and sealed with a layer of surface dressing – meaning a better quality of repair.

More traditional repairs by gangs are also carried out.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“We’ve made a commitment to improve the county’s roads and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“We’ve repaired more than 25,000 potholes cross the county in less than am year, which is a fantastic achievement and provides real evidence of the work we’re carrying out every day and the progress that we’re making.

“Meanwhile, nearly 50 stretches of road across Shropshire have been, and are being, resurfaced between November and this month as part of our annual resurfacing programme. And 60 stretches of road across Shropshire were treated last year as part of our annual surface dressing programme, with many more set to be surface dressed this summer. This is work that will help to prevent potholes forming in future.

“In addition an extra £59m will be added to our highways budget in the next four years. To improve our roads will require a significant investment and this money gives us the financial means we need to improve the county’s roads – something that we all want to see happen.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the staff from Shropshire Council and from our partners Kier and WSP for all their continued hard work to improve Shropshire’s roads – it really is making a difference.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP