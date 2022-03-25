12.9 C
Firefighters and air ambulance called following chip pan fire in Bridgnorth

By Shropshire Live

Two people were left in the care of the ambulance service following a chip pan fire at a property in Bridgnorth yesterday.

Fire crews were called to the fire at a property on Grove Terrace in Bridgnorth at around 5.40pm.

The Midlands Air Ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This incident involved a chip pan that had caught fire which was out on the arrival of firefighters.

“Two casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.”

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock with an operations officer.

