Arrest made as police recover 50,000 doses of illegal medicine in Shropshire

Police have recovered around 50,000 doses of illegal medicine after warrants were executed at two addresses in Shropshire yesterday.

Officers executed the warrants at properties in Knowbury and Cleobury Mortimer in partnership with officers from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

A 31-year-old man from Knowbury was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the sale of unlicensed medicine, possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply and money laundering. He remains in custody.

Around 50,000 doses of illegal medicine and £8,500 cash was recovered.

Sergeant Damien Kelly says “The safer neighbourhood teams across West Mercia Police are committed to preventing and reducing harm in their communities.

“Part of this activity involves working in collaboration with partners such as the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency through quality intelligence-led investigations.

“Offences such as these are designed to tackle the clear risks that exist with unlicensed supply of medicines and controlled drugs and this crime type will not be tolerated.”