12.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 25, 2022
- Advertisement -

Arrest made as police recover 50,000 doses of illegal medicine in Shropshire

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police have recovered around 50,000 doses of illegal medicine after warrants were executed at two addresses in Shropshire yesterday.

Officers executed the warrants at properties in Knowbury and Cleobury Mortimer in partnership with officers from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. 

A 31-year-old man from Knowbury was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the sale of unlicensed medicine, possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply and money laundering. He remains in custody. 

- Advertisement -

Around 50,000 doses of illegal medicine and £8,500 cash was recovered. 

Sergeant Damien Kelly says “The safer neighbourhood teams across West Mercia Police are committed to preventing and reducing harm in their communities.

“Part of this activity involves working in collaboration with partners such as the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency through quality intelligence-led investigations.

“Offences such as these are designed to tackle the clear risks that exist with unlicensed supply of medicines and controlled drugs and this crime type will not be tolerated.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP