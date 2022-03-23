Plans unveiled for new state of the art care home in Market Drayton

Plans have been unveiled for a new multimillion-pound purpose-built care home on Adderley Road in Market Drayton.

The care home will be surrounded by attractively landscaped gardens that will provide safe and secure outdoor amenity space

If plans due to be submitted by LNT Care Developments are approved, the care home will have 66 en-suite bedrooms within a layout designed to provide a comfortable and accessible environment, and an excellent standard of general residential and dementia care for older residents.

Residents will benefit from a range of high-quality communal amenities, including lounges and dining rooms, garden and cinema rooms, a café bar and health and beauty facilities.

The building is designed to be resource and energy efficient; with a key aim of generating a majority of the care homes energy needs on-site, using solar power and ground source heat.

Keeley Sharp, Development Director at LNT has said:

“Our mission is to provide every elderly person in England with the option of a high-quality place to live that provides an excellent quality of life. Our care homes provide this in a fit for purpose home designed to be responsive to their changing needs.

“The proposed care home will give older people an opportunity to live locally and maintain the important connections established throughout their lives. The site is perfect for this given its location within an established and vibrant residential community with excellent access to public transport and day-to-day amenities.

“The proposal offers a significant opportunity to contribute to Market Drayton’s sustainable growth. It will generate substantial economic, social and environmental benefits for the local community, including 50 to 60 new jobs once the home is operational.”

Neighbouring residents and local councillors have been consulted on the proposals.