Lloyds Bank to close Mount Pleasant branch in Shrewsbury

The Mount Pleasant branch of Lloyds Bank in Shrewsbury is set to close as the banking group says fewer customers are choosing to visit its branches.

Lloyds Bank in Mount Pleasant, Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The Mount Pleasant branch will close later this year as part of the closure of 24 Lloyds Bank sites, 19 Bank of Scotland locations and 17 Halifax branches.

Vim Maru, group retail director of Lloyds Banking Group said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.

“Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

Branch closures will begin in June, with all locations shut by the end of September.

Unite, the union representing staff at Lloyds Banking Group, said more local communities will have their heart ripped out following the announcement of a further 60 bank branches resulting in 124 job losses.

The decision by Lloyds Banking Group to close another 60 much valued bank branches which serve small business, the vulnerable, disabled and elderly, will deny access to cash and much needed banking services.

Caren Evans, Unite national officer said: “Lloyds Banking Group must not be allowed to abandon 60 more local communities where bank branches play an essential role. The 124 employees who work tirelessly in their communities are dedicated to serving the banking needs of the most vulnerable who depend on their skilled services.

“When a bank branch closes the heart of the local community is ripped out and the results are devastating. Unite is clear that simply leaving an ATM in place of a vibrant bank branch is wholly insufficient.

“The banking sector needs to answer some serious questions about its corporate social responsibilities and the government cannot stand back and allow the relentless closure of banks to continue until no more local banking services remain.”

In October 2021 Lloyds Banking Group announced the closure of 48 bank branches and in June 2021 the closure of 44 local bank branches.