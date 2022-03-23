Inquiry will determine plans for New Works solar farm

A planning inquiry will determine whether a new solar farm capable of generating low-carbon and sustainable power for more than 8,000 homes is built in Telford.

Solar energy firm greentech wants to build the solar farm on land west of New Works Lane, between Arleston and Lawley.

Planning permission was last year refused by planners at Telford & Wrekin Council.

The four-day inquiry in June will hear detailed evidence about UK based solar energy generation specialists’ plans to generate clean energy from the site over the next 40 years.

The New Works site would generate 28,500 MWh per year in renewable electricity – enough to power 8,650 homes – and create construction and maintenance jobs to help boost the local economy.

greentech managing director Yaw Ofori said he was pleased that the company would be able to make its detailed case for the scheme, at the site of a restored opencast mine, at a planning inquiry.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to provide more information about our plans and committed to continuing to work with both the local authority and communities to help provide the clean, renewable energy that is so desperately needed.

“Not only do our plans for New Works help the area meet its climate change responsibilities, but they will create new jobs, include new permissive walking routes and have been designed to incorporate wildflowers meadows and provide a protected habitat for wildlife.

“We are running out of time to address climate change and schemes such as this are essential if we are to move to a zero-carbon future. The recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) spelled out in stark detail the full scale of the risks to mankind and the rest of the planet from global warming.

“The study – approved by 195 countries – said the worldwide impacts of the climate crisis are more severe than predicted and there is now only a narrow chance of securing a liveable future for all.

“By developing solar farms such as New Works, greentech wants to help this country meet its responsibilities now – before it is too late – and also help ensure that the country becomes more energy self-sufficient in the coming years.”

Yaw said greentech had been grateful for considerable local support for its plans and remained committed to working with the local community to answer any concerns about the plans.

“We pride ourselves on being a good neighbour and hope that the planning inquiry will demonstrate that. This scheme will create a net habitat gain of 25 per cent and a 317 per cent net gain in hedgerows as well as safeguarding public access to the site.”