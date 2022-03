Firefighters were called to a car fire in the Leegomery area of Telford overnight.

Two fire crews from Wellington were sent to the vehicle fire in Chockleys Meadow at around 12.10am.

The fire involved 50 per cent of the vehicle and also spread to another vehicle parked nearby.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hosereel jet.

West Mercia Police and a fire investigation officer also attended the incident.