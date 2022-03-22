Shropshire schoolchildren raise thousands to support Ukraine

Schoolchildren from across Shropshire have raised thousands of pounds and donated essential goods, as the humanitarian situation becomes increasingly dire in Ukraine.

Hinstock Primary School, Market Drayton wear blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

With compassion and drive to show their support and help Ukrainian families, children have come up with creative fundraising activities and events to raise staggering amounts for those in desperate need.

Pupils at The Corbet School, Baschurch came up with lots of imaginative activities including a get moving marathon challenge, raffles, just dance, name the teddy, quizzes, bingo talent show, film and popcorn, penalty and netball shootouts, clay work auction, talent show and a come, laugh workshop and hot chocolate event, to name but a few. So far activities have raised nearly £2,000.

Meanwhile, Mereside C of E Primary Academy School in Shrewsbury’s council arranged a collection of nappies, toiletries and feminine hygiene products that were then delivered to the Monkmoor collection point.

At wear blue and yellow for Ukraine days, Oldbury Wells School, Bridgnorth raised over £2,800, Brown Clee CE Primary School over £800 to date, and Hinstock Primary School, Market Drayton over £950 along with proceeds of their coffee morning fundraiser.

Kirstie Hurst Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“It is impossible not to be incredibly inspired by the enthusiasm, determination and compassion of our young fundraisers who have such drive to support this atrocious crisis in Ukraine.

“It is quite overwhelming to see how our children and young people are so passionate about helping others. Countless students have come forward with ambitious and imaginative activities, and the way in which school communities have responded with such kindness and generosity is tremendous.”

All money raised will go to centralised organisations to ensure food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection is disseminated to the specialist charities on the ground.