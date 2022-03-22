9.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Emergency services attend collision on A41 at Mill Green

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services have attended a collision involving two vehicles on the A41 at Mill Green this morning.

West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the collision at around 10.36am.

Fire crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release trapped casualties who were left in the care of the ambulance service.

The collision took place at the crossroads with a telephone pole also being damaged.

The condition of those involved in the collision is not known.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington with an operations officer.

