11.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 21, 2022
- Advertisement -

Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man shot with crossbow in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have arrested two men in their 30s on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was injured after being shot at with a crossbow in Telford.

The incident happened at around 9.45pm on Sunday on Partridge Drive in Ketley.

A 23-year-old man required hospital treatment for a non-life threatening injury following the incident.

- Advertisement -

The two men were arrested shortly after the incident and remain in police custody as investigations continue.

DI Russ Dealtry of West Mercia Police said: “We would like to thank the community for their help so far in investigating this incident, which we believe to be an isolated incident and do not believe there to be any further threats to the wider community.”

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 585i of 20 March.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP