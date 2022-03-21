Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man shot with crossbow in Telford

Police have arrested two men in their 30s on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was injured after being shot at with a crossbow in Telford.

The incident happened at around 9.45pm on Sunday on Partridge Drive in Ketley.

A 23-year-old man required hospital treatment for a non-life threatening injury following the incident.

The two men were arrested shortly after the incident and remain in police custody as investigations continue.

DI Russ Dealtry of West Mercia Police said: “We would like to thank the community for their help so far in investigating this incident, which we believe to be an isolated incident and do not believe there to be any further threats to the wider community.”

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 585i of 20 March.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.