Monday, March 21, 2022
Police release image of jewellery stolen during aggravated burglary in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police have released an image of jewellery that was stolen during an aggravated burglary in Telford on Monday 14 March.

Anyone who may have seen these items of jewellery or has perhaps been offered them for sale is asked to contact police
At around 8.30pm four men are reported to have forced their way inside a property on Cumberland Mews in Leegomery.

The men were armed with weapons, which were used to assault a man inside the property causing significant injuries to his face and legs, leading to him needing hospital treatment. 

As well as stealing jewellery, the suspects took the victim’s vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, before leaving the scene.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw or captured CCTV, or dash cam footage or who may have seen the items of jewellery or has perhaps been offered them for sale are asked to contact West Mercia Police.

Visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident number 604i of 14 March 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

