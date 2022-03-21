11.3 C
Police investigate dog attack in Shrewsbury’s Quarry park

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked by a dog in Shrewsbury’s Quarry park earlier this month.

The Quarry in Shrewsbury
The incident happened on Monday 7 March at around 4.40pm in Quarry Park, when a Rottweiler type dog that was off its lead jumped at a man and bit his coat. The man did not suffer any injuries.

A verbal altercation then followed between the victim and a man believed to be the owner of the dog.

At around the same time, police say the dog also attacked another dog.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the owner of the dog that was attacked as they may have important information which will help with our enquiries.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We would also like to speak to a man and woman who are believed to be the owners of the Rottweiler type dog.

“The man is described as 5ft 8”, white with dark hair, in his mid to late 30s, and wearing a green herringbone jacket and boots. He is said to have an eastern European accent. The woman is also described as being in her mid to late 30s and has long blonde hair.”

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw it or captured CCTV that could help enquiries is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident number 409i of 7 March 2022.

