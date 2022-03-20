Police appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was stabbed in Telford during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 1am outside the Bridge Inn on Wombridge Road.

Investigating officers say a group of men were involved in a fight and a 31-year-old man suffered two stab wounds.

He was taken to Telford Princess Royal Hospital with non-life changing injuries.

It is believed the suspect got into a dark-coloured vehicle and was driven away from the scene.

Anyone who saw anything that could assist enquiries is asked to contact West Mercia Police by calling 101 or visiting their website quoting incident 29 of 20 March.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.