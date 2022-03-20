10.9 C
Shropshire
Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Advertisement -

Man arrested following serious assault outside Shrewsbury nightclub

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 34-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault outside a Shrewsbury nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As part of the police investigation into the incident, a man was arrested in Church Stretton on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident, which happened around 3.10am on Hills Lane, saw a 27-year-old man assaulted.

- Advertisement -

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an isolated incident between two individuals and we don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public.”

Anyone out socialising last night that witnessed the assault that hasn’t yet spoken to officers is urged to contact West Mercia Police, quoting incident 83 of 19 March, either by using the form on its website or by calling the non-emergency number, 101.

You can also give information without giving your name by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP