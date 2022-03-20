Man arrested following serious assault outside Shrewsbury nightclub

A 34-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault outside a Shrewsbury nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As part of the police investigation into the incident, a man was arrested in Church Stretton on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident, which happened around 3.10am on Hills Lane, saw a 27-year-old man assaulted.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an isolated incident between two individuals and we don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public.”

Anyone out socialising last night that witnessed the assault that hasn’t yet spoken to officers is urged to contact West Mercia Police, quoting incident 83 of 19 March, either by using the form on its website or by calling the non-emergency number, 101.

You can also give information without giving your name by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.