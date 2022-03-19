Man injured in suspected stabbing outside Shrewsbury nightclub

A 27-year-old man is being treated in hospital after an incident outside a Shrewsbury nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The assault happened at around 3.10am outside Fever & Boutique on Hills Lane when the man was assaulted by another man with what’s thought to have been a knife.

It’s believed this followed an altercation the pair had inside the club a short while earlier.

- Advertisement -

Speaking this morning Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay, who is leading the investigation, said:

“This is an isolated incident between these two individuals and we’re following up on a number of lines of enquiry to identify the suspect as quickly as possible. We don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“To support our investigation Bridge Street Car Park and Hill’s Lane were closed this morning but they are open again now. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused the local community.”

The victim’s injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.

Anyone out socialising last night that witnessed the assault that hasn’t yet spoken police are urged to contact West Mercia Police, quoting incident 83i of March 19, either by using the online form or by calling the non-emergency number, 101.

You can also give information without giving your name by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/