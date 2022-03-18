Arrests made during week of enforcement on Child Sexual Exploitation

West Mercia Police’s Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team (OCSET) has carried out a week of enforcement activity as part of their work to keep children safe online.

Officers teamed up with the child protection charity Stop It Now! (run by The Lucy Faithfull Foundation) to help tackle the viewing of images of child sexual abuse.

On Monday 14 March officers attended a property in Oswestry and arrested a 33-year-old man who was communicating with a 13-year-old. He was released under investigation.

A 37-year-old man from Worcester was arrested on Tuesday 15 March after claiming to be a doctor to communicate with a 12-year-old on Kik. He was bailed.

On Wednesday 16 March, a safeguarding case saw officers investigate a 17-year-old young man who was suspected of sharing indecent images on Snapchat.

In 95% of cases nationally, officers seek to avoid prosecution of children who may be sharing images inadvertently or naively. The young man was offered mental health support while enquiries continue.

Yesterday officers attended a property in Telford after receiving intelligence and arrested a 26-year-old man.

He was charged with possessing indecent images of children and remanded in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “The enforcement activity this week is just a snapshot of our ongoing work to investigate individuals sexually exploiting children online or in person.

“We send a strong message to any offender – you cause terrible harm to children, you are not safe online and you may be the next person we target.

“We are here to help and support any victim. We will listen and reassure with no blame or judgement.

“And to the wider public we urge everyone to be vigilant to the dangers to children online. Please be aware and report anything suspicious.”

The week of enforcement activity concluded today on National Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Day.