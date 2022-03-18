A442 improvement work on track for summer completion

A £10million project to improve the A442 in Telford is on track to be completed this summer – on time and on budget.

Activity throughout February and March focussed on the central reservation area between Randlay and Stirchley interchange with the removal of vegetation and replacement with an asphalt surface.

Telford & Wrekin Council says that this will reduce future maintenance costs and disruption caused by the need for regular grass cutting. Almost of mile of vegetation between Randlay and Stirchley interchange is in the process of being removed, allowing for the installation of new safety barrier foundations to be prepared.

Concrete repairs to the structure of Hollinswood, Randlay and Stirchley Interchanges have also continued. Sections of concrete deteriorate over time and these are being replacing along with any internal supporting steel bars as required.

This will result in a need for a change in lane closures with it moving from the offside to the nearside at Hollinswood Interchange, from the end of March allowing space for the crews to operate safely.

This closure presents an opportunity to carry out litter picking, for which the need has more than double since 2019 – due to motorists littering from moving vehicles. Not only does this incur costs to the public but also results in unnecessary closures.

Further work this month includes completing the lighting improvements and drainage upgrades to future proof the structure of the road and improve water run off to maintain safety during heavy downpours.

The council says that following feedback from motorists, the speed limit was increased to 40mph and police have been monitoring the area for the safety of both drivers and crews working alongside the highway.

This project is part of more than £50million of investment into Telford’s highways with the majority of the capital investment programme being spent on roads and footpaths as well as bridges and other structures, drainage, council-owned assets, street furniture, lighting and lines.

There is also significant investment into developing sustainable transport, off-street parking, road safety schemes and other major and environmental projects.