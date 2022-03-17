12 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Telford rapist sentenced to six years in prison

News
By Shropshire Live

A Telford man who pleaded guilty to rape at Shrewsbury Crown Court has been sentenced to six and half years in prison.

Paul Kofi Manu Aboagyewaa of Hadley, Telford was charged with one count of rape and pleaded guilty on 10 March 2022 at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Paul Kofi Manu Aboagyewaa of Hadley was charged with one count of rape following the rape of a female in Telford in December 2021.

The 58-year-old pleaded guilty to rape at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 10 March.

Aboagyewaa will also be added to the sex offenders register.

Traumatic and harrowing ordeal for victim

PC Billy Barrett of West Mercia Police said: “We welcome the sentence that has been handed to Aboagyewaa, and I would like to show my gratitude to everyone who came forward with information that assisted officers with the investigation.

“I would also like to commend and thank the victim for her bravery and cooperation during what I am sure has been a truly traumatic and harrowing ordeal for herself and her family.”

Victim Advice line

Victims of sexual assault who feel they need support can contact the West Mercia’s Victim Advice line which is a free, independent and confidential support service available by calling 0800 952 3000.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

