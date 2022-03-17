12 C
Passenger suffers life-changing injuries following A5 collision near Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A car passenger has suffered life-changing injuries following a collision on the A5 near Shrewsbury.

The collision happened on the A5 between the Edgebold and Bayston Hill roundabouts at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening and involved a grey Jaguar XF.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The passenger of the vehicle suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital.

“The driver suffered minor injuries.”

Anyone who saw the Jaguar being driven in the area, or captured it on dash cam, is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website quoting incident 470 of 16 March.

