Firefighters were called to a fire involving a deep fat fryer at a property in Telford on Tuesday evening.

Two fire appliances and an operations officer were mobilised from Telford Central to an end of terrace house on Weybridge in Woodside at around 6.10pm.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet and one covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters also cleared smoke from the property.