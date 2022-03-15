Shrewsbury town centre weekend traffic trial to continue

The trial low-traffic scheme which has seen parts of Shrewsbury town centre closed to vehicles on weekends is to continue until at least October.

Shrewsbury town centre

Since 20 November 2021, Wyle Cop (uphill), High Street and Shoplatch have been closed to through-traffic from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays to help reduce traffic in the town centre at weekends. In addition, The Square is closed to traffic every day from 10am to 4pm.

Shropshire Council says that since the start of the trial 397 people have responded to a survey on the ShrewsburyMoves.com website – with 899 contributions made and a strong majority supporting the measures. As a result, the trial will now continue, with the roads closed until 5pm during the summer months.

Richard Marshall Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for highways, said:

“The weekend closure has been well received by all with shoppers, visitors and businesses telling us how welcome it is. We’ve also seen for ourselves what a positive difference it makes to the town centre at weekends and I’m very pleased that we can extend it throughout the summer and beyond.

“On a similar note, the pavement licence scheme introduced in summer 2020 has been embraced by local businesses and café culture has flourished in Shrewsbury. Any business that wishes to apply for a licence for this spring and summer can do so now.

“Shrewsbury really is doing well as we emerge from the pandemic, and we hope this extended weekend closure will continue to encourage people to visit, support and enjoy the town in the months ahead.”

James Handley, who represents Shrewsbury BID on the Big Town Plan Partnership, said:

“After extensive consultation with businesses, we very much welcome the continuation of making the town centre more pedestrian-friendly at weekends.

“Removing through traffic from the centre of town is a clear priority of the Big Town Plan, and this trial will be carefully considered as part of the wider movement strategy which is being undertaken over the coming months.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, who represents Shrewsbury Town Council on the Big Town Plan Partnership, said:

“There has been overwhelming support for this arrangement at weekends, and reducing traffic has clear benefits for the town centre environment.

“We fully support the aim of improving the Shrewsbury town centre experience for pedestrians both now and into the future.”