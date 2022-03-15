Police appeal for witness to come forward following dog attack in Telford

Police are appealing for a lorry driver to come forward who may have witnessed a dog attack in Telford last month.

At about 9.45am on Saturday 12 February a woman was walking her Labrador cross dog on its lead near The Fields, Donnington when it was attacked by a German shepherd dog which was off-lead.



The Labrador suffered multiple bite wounds which required extensive surgery.



At the time of the attack, it is believed that a driver was delivering a load of bricks nearby and police think he may have witnessed the incident and be able to give investigating officers some information.



He, or anyone else with information, is asked to contact West Mercia Police by visiting https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 315i of 12 February.