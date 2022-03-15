Man suffers significant injuries during aggravated burglary in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered significant injuries during an aggravated burglary in Telford.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Monday at a property on Cumberland Mews in Leegomery.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The men were armed with weapons, which were used to assault a man inside the property causing significant injuries to his face and legs, leading to him needing hospital treatment.

“The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, before leaving the scene.”

Witness Appeal

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw or captured CCTV, or dash cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website quoting incident number 604i of 14 March 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.