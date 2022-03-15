7.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Man suffers significant injuries during aggravated burglary in Telford

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered significant injuries during an aggravated burglary in Telford.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Monday at a property on Cumberland Mews in Leegomery.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The men were armed with weapons, which were used to assault a man inside the property causing significant injuries to his face and legs, leading to him needing hospital treatment.

- Advertisement -

“The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, before leaving the scene.”

Witness Appeal

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw or captured CCTV, or dash cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website quoting incident number 604i of 14 March 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP