A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a wall on High Street in Wem at the weekend.

The collision happened on High Street in Wem. Image: West Mercia Police

The collision happened near The Fox Inn on High Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Police say a 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.