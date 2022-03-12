Whitchurch flies the flag for Ukraine

Two of the most prominent buildings in Whitchurch are flying the Ukrainian flag, as a symbol of the town’s support for the people of Ukraine and the difficulties their country is facing.

The Civic Centre in the High Street now flies the Ukrainian flag next to the Union flag, and St Alkmund’s Church at the top of the High Street has it aloft the flagpole there. The flags are symbols that remind everyone who passes of the extreme difficulties so many people are facing, whether in their homes in Ukraine or as refugees.

St Alkmund’s Church and other churches in the town are thinking of the people of Ukraine everyone affected by the crisis in their prayers.

“As a church, we welcome people from many different backgrounds and have links with communities in other parts of the world. We are very mindful of the challenges for everyone in Ukraine, and in this season of Lent want to encourage people here to think of the needs of others”, said the Rector of Whitchurch, Rev Judy Hunt.

The Town Council has also been fully supportive of this gesture – Cllr Andy Hall, Deputy Mayor, said it was a great idea, and the Civic Centre staff were very happy to help.

Local resident Celia Churchill said: “The situation in Ukraine is not some remote conflict of which we know little – we see it on our TV screens daily – but there are people in our congregation and in the town who are directly involved, with family members and others whom we know facing fear and hardship. The flag is a reminder that we are thinking of them”.