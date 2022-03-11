10.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 11, 2022
Firefighters called to large barn fire near Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a large barn fire in Kingsnordley near Bridgnorth.

One person is reported having suffered burn injuries in the fire which Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are describing as serious with explosions heard from inside the barn.

The A442 and A458 are closed in the areas of Quatt and Wooton due to the fire, motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews are currently dealing with a significant fire in the Kingsnordley area.

“Multiple appliances and officers are on route to the incident. Explosions can be heard from the building.

“Please keep away from the incident and ensure windows and doors are shut.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
