Saplings planted to mark important milestones at RJAH

A tree planting ceremony has taken place at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) to mark two very important milestones.

Stacey Keegan, Interim Chief Executive; Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner JP; and Harry Turner, RJAH Chair; planting the first sapling

A total of 100 saplings have been planted at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), along with commemorating the 100-year anniversary of RJAH relocating to its current site in Gobowen.

The QGC is a unique tree planting initiative created to commemorate 70 years since The Queen’s ascension to the throne which invites people from across the UK to Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner JP, attended the ceremony alongside Chair Harry Turner and Interim Chief Executive Stacey Keegan.

Mrs Turner said: “The Platinum Jubilee is such a special moment for the UK and I’m delighted RJAH has been able to take part in the celebrations whilst also marking an important milestone of their own.”

This initiative has been made possible thanks to generous donations from brothers Mike and James Sadowski of Axcess Tree Services, who donated the trees, along with Grown Green who donated the tree guards.

The trees have been planted around the Path of Positivity at RJAH – an evolving green space that honors Sir Captain Tom Moore’s legacy by providing a place of wellbeing for patients and staff.

The path continues to develop with the addition of benches and picnic tables, and discussions are underway to include art installations in the future.

Families with connections to the hospital have also been offered the opportunity to donate trees in memory of loved ones.

Harry said: “We’re marking two historic milestones, by taking part in the QGC along with remembering the history of our hospital and our 100-year anniversary of being based in Gobowen – this is a significant occasion that will be remembered for many years to come.”

Stacey said: “This initiative aligns perfectly with our Green Plan and sustainability objectives within the Trust.



“The Path of Positivity is an incredibly important space for the wellbeing of our patients and staff alike, and I am thrilled we are enhancing the area further with the saplings.”

RJAH Charity is offering those who wish to support the planting sustainability initiative the opportunity to sponsor a tree for £20. Each tree will be allocated a unique tag and will be recorded in the hospital’s book of centenary trees.

If you are interested in sponsoring a tree, email rjah.communityfundraising@nhs.net or call 01691 404401.