Thursday, March 10, 2022
Man seriously injured following collision in Oswestry

By Chris Pritchard

A man received advanced trauma care from the ambulance service at the scene of a serious collision in Oswestry last night.

Emergency services were called to the single-car collision at the A5, Daywell Junction at around 11.15pm last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service says it received several 999 calls and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were responded to the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find the driver of the car, a man, in a serious condition.

“The team of ambulance staff worked together to administer advanced trauma care to the man to help stabilise his condition.

“The man was then conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to the major trauma centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, for further emergency care. The doctor and critical care paramedic travelled in the ambulance to continue treatment en-route to hospital.”

