Fundraisers provide £10K boost for cancer patients

A small group of dedicated fundraisers has raised the phenomenal sum of £10,000 for cancer patients – in just under eight months.

Caroline Francis, Angela Hill, Louise Dawson from Lingen Davies, and Colin Bore

Members of the Shrewsbury Committee of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund have held several collections, activities, and events since launching in July last year. The group supports the work of the charity to improve the lives of those impacted by cancer throughout Shropshire and Mid-Wales. Lingen Davies also delivers services to raise awareness of cancer and helps support those affected by it during and after treatment.

The volunteer committee, established to oversee and enhance fundraising in a smaller area of the charity’s large geographical patch, is led by sisters Caroline Francis and Angela Hill. The pair became involved with Lingen Davies Cancer Fund after Angela underwent her own treatment for breast cancer at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The sisters have helped raise thousands for cancer patients over the years and were the charity’s fundraisers of the year in 2019.

A wine tasting at Tanners, stall at the Minsterley Show, coffee morning, and collection at Theatre Severn’s panto are among the Committee’s fundraising successes.

Caroline, Vice-Chair of the committee, said working together as a small team of volunteers was a brilliant way to boost funds for the charity.

“It’s wonderful for like-minded people to come along and get together to plan and run fundraising activities. We make it fun and we’ve really gelled as a group, everyone has something to bring to the table and we have a lot of diverse skills between us.”

Colin Bore, Treasurer of the Committee, said Caroline and Angela are inspirational fundraisers and everyone wants to do their best for them.

“Everyone in the group brings something different and I’m really enjoying being involved. I’ve done a lot of volunteering for Lingen Davies and took part in Pedal the Borders last year. Being on the committee has really given me some fabulous new experiences,” he said.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said it was thanks to the hard work of people like the Shrewsbury Committee that charities are able to thrive in difficult times.

“We are really proud that despite the impact of the last few years we as a charity continue to grow, and a lot of that is down to the efforts of our supporters and volunteers. The Shrewsbury Committee is made up of a fabulous bunch of people, all keen to do their bit for charity.”