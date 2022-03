Firefighters were called to a house in Telford this morning after a boiler was involved in a gas explosion.

Firefighters from Tweedale and Wellington were called to the property in Riddings Close, Ketley at around 7.49am.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a covering and hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

An operations officer was also in attendance.