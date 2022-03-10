Covid-19 cases rise across the county

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen across the county latest figures show.

There were 715 new Covid-19 cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the last seven-day period (14-20 February), 208 more than the 507 recorded in the previous period.

In the Shropshire Council area during the seven-day period between 25 February – 3 March there were 1,267 new COVID-19 cases reported an increase of 24% on the previous week.

The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 394. For Shropshire, it’s 389.3 and in the West Midlands, the seven-day infection rate is 294 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

For England, the seven-day infection rate is 393 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

There were 66 patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals on 9 March, higher than the 49 patients on 2 March.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“Over the past two years, lives have been saved thanks to the efforts of local residents during this difficult time.

“However, the pandemic is not yet over, and new variants remain a potential threat.

“We still have a high number of patients in hospitals with Covid-19.

“It remains essential to practice good hand hygiene, wear face-coverings in crowded places, and to stay home when unwell.

“Free testing continues until 31 March, and I would still recommend taking a rapid test when meeting with people at greater risk of severe illness with Coronavirus after that.

“By undertaking these small but vital precautions, we will be better able to live with the virus.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“We have seen a rise in our cases in Shropshire during this time and we currently have the highest rate per 100,000 in the West Midlands. This has been reflected in the number of people being treated for the virus in our local hospitals and sadly there were 4 more deaths.

“Living alongside coronavirus safely means knowing the risks and taking the necessary precautions to stay safe and protecting the most vulnerable. Following measures like hands-face-space-fresh air helps not only to reduce the spread of the virus but other illnesses too.

“Free testing is still available until Thursday 31 March 2022, so please considering using a Lateral Flow Test to check for COVID-19 before meeting with someone more vulnerable, or in large groups.”