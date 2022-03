A man has appeared in court following a series of burglaries over a period of three months in Shrewsbury.

Brent Kelly, of no fixed abode, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today in connection with offences that occurred between December 2021 and February 2022.

The 49-year-old was charged with eight counts of burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and handling stolen goods in the Shrewsbury area.

Kelly was remanded in custody and will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday 6 April.