Residents invited to share views on plans for two new schools in Shrewsbury

A public consultation is taking place today giving residents a chance to share their views on proposals for two new schools in the Bowbrook area of Shrewsbury.

A view of how Bowbrook Primary School could look

The event will give locals the chance to see and discuss proposals for a new primary school and special educational needs and disability (SEND) school on Squinter Pip Way.

The event will be held at the Shropshire Conference Centre on Mytton Oak Road between 3pm and 7pm and will be hosted by DPP Planning on behalf of the main contractor, Bowmer and Kirkland, as well as Shropshire Council and the Department for Education, who are funding the developments.

- Advertisement -

The proposals will comprise the building of two new schools which will be run separately, with the primary school being funded by Shropshire Council and operated by The 3-18 Education Trust. The SEND school is funded by the Department for Education and will be managed by the Youth Engagement Schools (YES) Trust.

The new schools will provide modern teaching environments

The new schools will provide modern teaching environments and will accommodate some 210 pupils in the primary school (as well as additional places in a nursery) and space for 120 pupils at the SEND school, both primary and secondary age.

The proposed development will also offer a number of external play areas for the students.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“It’s very exciting to see the proposed plans for a new primary and SEND school for Shrewsbury.

’This is an exciting opportunity to work with our partners to expand and enhance the range of both primary and specialist provision already on offer for Shropshire children.

“These two new schools are an important and exciting development as we look to meet the demand for school places in this area of Shrewsbury – but this really is good news for the whole of Shropshire.

“Our aim is to ensure that Shropshire children with SEND receive the same opportunities in life as other children and young people. With the number of pupils with SEND requirements – both in Shropshire and nationally – rising steadily, this is a fantastic opportunity to build a school that caters for the needs of those pupils. It will also complement the provision already in place in the county.”