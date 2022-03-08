Mother and daughter chop off their locks for Dulcie

A Telford mother and daughter have chopped off their long hair to help raise funds for a local girl’s potentially life-saving treatment in America.

Hairdresser Katie Al-Sadek with Josie and Gemma

Dulcie O’Kelly, from Lawley, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in December. Her family have now started fundraising appeal to help pay for treatment in the USA.

Family friends Gemma and Josie Sprague are hoping to contribute £1,500 towards the appeal, and are currently more than 80% of the way towards their target.

They paid a visit to the new salon at Queensway School in Dawley today, where Gemma is a PE teacher, to have their long locks cut off and help boost the funds.

Josie had 17 inches cut off by hairdresser Katie Al-Sadek, while Gemma’s hair was trimmed by 20 inches.

They are donating it to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children – including Dulcie – who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment.

Stuart Sprague, deputy head teacher at Queensway School in Telford, is Gemma’s husband, and Josie’s father.

He said: “Dulcie is a beautiful, bubbly, brave school friend of Josie’s, and we wanted to do something to support this incredible cause. We’re really grateful to all those who have already donated.

“Josie and Gemma love having long hair but are both asking for sponsors to get it cut off to a bob, to help Dulcie’s crucial fundraising for treatment.

“Dulcie’s parents have created their own gofundme page to raise funds for experimental treatments which they’ve been told would cost anything from £200,000 to £250,000.

“Any donations Gemma and Josie receive from their fundraising efforts will be transferred to their main account.”

To make a donation, or find out more about the fundraising appeal, see www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/treatment-funds-for-dulcie.

You can follow Dulcie’s journey on Instagram: @dulcies_neuroblastoma_journey