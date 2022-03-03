Work set to begin on major Oswestry alleyway overhaul

A major overhaul of four Oswestry alleyways is set to begin next week helping to give the town centre a boost.

A stunning clock will be placed over the Herbie Roberts Way alley

The project will begin on Monday 7 March and will see a beautiful clock placed over Herbie Roberts Way and a brand new gate and living wall installed in Cae Glas Park alleyway.

It is all part of the Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone project, which has secured a further £180,000 funding from Historic England for the work.

The clock will be seen as the centrepiece of the project, with detail around it reflecting iconography associated with the legend of St Oswald.

It will see the two alleyways mentioned transformed, along with the Clawdd Du and Star Passage alleyways.

At Clawdd Du, a solution is being worked on for better bin storage and the Star Passage will be given better security and spruced up.

Work on the alleyways is due to last up to 12 weeks.

Samantha Jones, HSHAZ Project Officer, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that this project – in association with Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District is now about to begin.

“This will regenerate the alleyways in Oswestry town centre and bring so much positivity to the whole area, making it a better place for residents, visitors and businesses.

“We have worked closely with the town council and BID and want to thank them for their incredible support in this project.

“It should help make Oswestry an even better place to visit.”

The High Streets Heritage Action Zone project is a partnership project between Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID (Business Improvement District).