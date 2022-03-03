Woman cautioned for buying alcohol for child in Shrewsbury

Police have cautioned a woman after she purchased alcohol for a child in Shrewsbury town centre.

The 32-year-old woman was issued with the caution on Monday after purchasing alcohol from a licenced premise in Shrewsbury town centre on behalf of a child aged 13 in January.

In February, police charged a 37-year-old man who on 21 January purchased alcohol from a licensed shop in Shrewsbury town centre on behalf of a child aged just 12. The man from Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to the offence in court and was fined £80 and a further £34 victim surcharge.

PC Neil Clayton of West Mercia Police said: “Young people who use alcohol are at an increased risk of missing school or college, poor health, committing crime and being criminally exploited. Where persons are identified as either buying or attempting to buy alcohol on behalf of an individual under 18 we will take positive action against that individual and would encourage the public to contact police.”

If you have any information regarding Licensed Premises that are supplying alcohol to children under the age of 18 you can report it online at https://orlo.uk/ILQbS or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, contact Shropshire County Council’s Trading Standards and Licensing Team by calling on 0345 678 9000.