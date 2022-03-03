7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Advertisement -

Woman cautioned for buying alcohol for child in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have cautioned a woman after she purchased alcohol for a child in Shrewsbury town centre.

The 32-year-old woman was issued with the caution on Monday after purchasing alcohol from a licenced premise in Shrewsbury town centre on behalf of a child aged 13 in January.

In February, police charged a 37-year-old man who on 21 January purchased alcohol from a licensed shop in Shrewsbury town centre on behalf of a child aged just 12. The man from Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to the offence in court and was fined £80 and a further £34 victim surcharge.

- Advertisement -

PC Neil Clayton of West Mercia Police said: “Young people who use alcohol are at an increased risk of missing school or college, poor health, committing crime and being criminally exploited. Where persons are identified as either buying or attempting to buy alcohol on behalf of an individual under 18 we will take positive action against that individual and would encourage the public to contact police.”

If you have any information regarding Licensed Premises that are supplying alcohol to children under the age of 18 you can report it online at https://orlo.uk/ILQbS or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, contact Shropshire County Council’s Trading Standards and Licensing Team by calling on 0345 678 9000.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP